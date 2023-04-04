Local DFL and GOP organizers react to the arraignment of Former President Trump

(ABC 6 News) – The news coming out of the Manhattan District Court catching the attention of many across the nation today including right here in Olmsted County.

“In the areas we deal with or the common areas of law, extremely uncommon. I can’t think of time where I’ve dealt with a hush money payment,” said Attorney Tom Hagen with Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Offices.

Tuesday marked the first time a former president has been indicted and arraigned on criminal charges.

Olmsted County DFL Chair Mark Liebow is says the if the former president is found guilty, he should be punished just like anyone else would be.

“We believe that no one is above the law and the legal proceeding should be allowed to run their course. He’s presumed innocent just like all defendants are,” Liebow.

But Olmsted County GOP Chair Jim Kach says this is damaging the country and the presidency.

“I mean the sooner they put an end to this hoax trial that is going on. The better it is going to be for the county,” said Kach.

Liebow doesn’t agree that it’s the office that will be damaged.

“Absolutely not I think it puts a stain on the president who was found guilty,” said Liebow.

Kach says that this is an effort by democrats to smear the former presidents name because they don’t want him to run for office in 2024.

“People don’t realize they think they are hurting him and hurting the cause, but truth be told it’s helping him,” said Kach.

The next in person hearing date has been scheduled for December 4th. The former president has been allowed to return to his residence in Florida.