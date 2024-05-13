J.E.T.S. to close its doors after more than 20 years in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – J.E.T.S. Gymnastics in Rochester announced Monday that they will be closing their doors for good starting June 1st.

The gymnastics gym had been in the process of constructing a new facility, but in a press release, revealed that the process was well behind schedule, & construction has yet to begin. Additionally, J.E.T.S. officials say one of the main motivations behind their decision to close is that their current facility is not up to standard.

“The main factor is we cannot in good conscious continue to operate out of our current facility as we feel it is not operational at the standard in which we expect to offer our J.E.T.S. families,” J.E.T.S. officials said in a press release.

J.E.T.S. leadership said they will continue to explore the construction of a new facility, but nothing can be confirmed at this time.

Following the closure, the gym plans to give away equipment to families on a first come, first serve basis. The gym will also be offering a 75% discount on any of their apparel.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for all of the incredible families who have been a part of the J.E.T.S. family for the last 20 years. All of the staff is incredibly grateful for the friendships that have been forged over this time. The memories that have been made will last a lifetime.”