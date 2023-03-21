In-home daycare accused of using corporal punishment

(ABC 6 News) – A Chatfield in-home day care is shut down amid accusations of corporal punishment.



According to the Department of Human Services, the state has temporarily suspended the license of Karla Carpenter-Bucknell.

“Based on the recommendation of Fillmore County Social Services Department (Fillmore County), the Department of Human Services (DHS) is immediately suspending your license to provide family child care at 4040 Hill St. Chatfield, MN. This immediate suspension is based on a determination that children served by your program are at an imminent risk of harm.“



The report says children are at imminent risk of harm. A report made last week of corporal punishment of children in Carpenter-Bucknell’s care.



The state says it can’t release further details due to an active investigation in Fillmore county.



ABC 6 News has reached out to the daycare and the county but have not heard back.