Home explodes in Jordan Thursday night

(ABC 6 News)- An investigation is underway after a home exploded in Jordan, Minn. on Thursday night.

The explosion took place around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Three people were inside when the house exploded, leaving one with minor injuries.

Several dogs were also rescued from the rubble but unfortunately, two puppies remain unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion has not officially been released but the State Fire Marshal believes it may have been a gas leak.