Helmet-less motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing in Steele County Sunday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing in rural Steele County.

It happened around 10:41 a.m. on County Road 3 and County Highway 45.

According to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist hit loose gravel causing him to lay his motorcycle down.

The motorcyclist sustained road rash and other non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital by North Air Care.

His identity is not being released at this time.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Mayo Ambulance and the Owatonna Fire Dept. also assisted at the scene.