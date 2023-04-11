Hancock County man arrested, facing several felony weapons charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Hancock County man was arrested on Monday and is facing several felony weapons charges, according to the Britt, Iowa Police Department.

Britt Police say they conducted a search warrant on Monday just before 5:30 p.m. at a residence located at 683 1st St. NW in Britt, belonging to 37-year-old Luke Allen Davis.

In weeks prior, police received information that Davis, who is a felon, was allegedly in possession of dangerous weapons.

Britt Police said after investigating the complaint, they confirmed the accusation and requested a search warrant for Davis’ residence. Officers made contact with Davis at his home and a search revealed several firearms, ammunition, blades and ballistic armor.

Davis was taken into custody without incident and charged with 8 counts of felony possession of dangerous weapons and ammunition.

The investigation was conducted by the Britt Police Department, the Hancock County Attorney’s Office, and the Kanawha Police Department.