Grand opening of new location for Plainview clinic Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Plainview area residents are invited to attend a grand opening celebration at the new Mayo Clinic Health System in Plainview clinic location, 245 First St. SW, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Tours of the new facility will follow a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:15 p.m.

On Monday, April 24, Mayo Clinic Health System in Plainview’s new location at 245 First St. SW will open for patient appointments.

Patients will continue to visit Mayo Clinic Health System’s current Plainview clinic location at 275 First St. SW for appointments through April 19. Mayo Clinic Health System in Plainview will be closed April 20–21 for the clinic team to move patient care equipment to the new location. All appointments on and after Monday, April 24, will be at the new location at 245 First St. SW.

Through the transition, patients can continue to schedule appointments through Patient Online Services or by calling the appointment line at 507-534-3169.



For same-day primary care needs on April 20 or 21, patients can choose from Mayo Clinic Health System’s other options for same-day health care:

Express Care Online — Answer a questionnaire on Patient Online Services and receive a recommendation from a health care professional within one hour.

Express Care Video Visit — Speak directly to a health care professional via a video call on Patient Online Services. Schedule on Patient Online Services or by calling 507-534-3169.

Primary Care — Check availability for same-day appointments at nearby Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Lake City or Red Wing on Patient Online Services or by calling 507-534-3169.

In the event of an emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.