Gov. Walz to deliver 2023 State of the State address in April

By KAALTV
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders announce an agreement at the State Capitol on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that he will deliver the 2023 State of the State address next month.

The Governor will speak to the Minnesota Legislature and address Minnesotans on Wednesday, Apr. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

It’ll be Walz’ first address of his second term after defeating Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in last November’s midterm election.