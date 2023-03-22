Gov. Walz to deliver 2023 State of the State address in April

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that he will deliver the 2023 State of the State address next month.

The Governor will speak to the Minnesota Legislature and address Minnesotans on Wednesday, Apr. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Hey, Minnesota! Mark your calendars – I’m giving my State of the State Address on April 19 at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/wHk4idcl09 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 22, 2023

It’ll be Walz’ first address of his second term after defeating Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in last November’s midterm election.