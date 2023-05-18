Former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester appears in court

(ABC 6 News) – After months of avoiding arrest, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester accused of a disturbing sexual assault was in court Wednesday. This after a warrant was issued for his arrest last September for failing to appear.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta is charged with one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a friend of his back in 2020.

According to court documents, Huerta is accused of performing sex acts on the friend while the friend was heavily intoxicated.



Huerta left the church in 2018 but at the time of the assault the diocese was actively working to remove him from the clergy.

Huerta is scheduled back in court at the end of the month where he will represent himself.

