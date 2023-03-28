Flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of Covenant School Shooting

(ABC 6 News) – In accordance with a notice from the White House, Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota effective immediately until sunset Friday, March 31, 2023 to remember and honor the lives lost today at the Convenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Gwen and I are praying for the students and families in Nashville as we reel from another devastating shooting in a school – a place that should be free of violence,” said Governor Walz. “We are going to pass commonsense gun safety laws this session to help prevent tragedies like this in Minnesota.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.