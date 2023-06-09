Fire damages Congressman Finstad’s New Ulm home

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Congressman Brad Finstad’s family is able to escape a fire at their home in New Ulm.

Finstad (MN-01) released a statement following a fire at his family home on Wednesday while the Congressman was working in Washington, D.C. during session:

“On Wednesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the basement of our home in New Ulm,” said Congressman Finstad. “Thankfully, Jackie and the kids were able to exit the home safely with our family pets, and no one was injured. “The fire was quickly contained, thanks to the actions of the New Ulm and Hanska Fire Departments. I am incredibly grateful for their swift response, as well as the assistance of Sheriff Jason Siedl, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Paul Macho, and the New Ulm Police. “The past few days have been a reminder of how blessed we are to live in a wonderful community like New Ulm. The kind prayers and outpouring of support from friends, family, and neighbors has been overwhelming. From myself, Jackie, and the entire Finstad family, thank you.”