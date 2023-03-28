Eyota man appears in court after alleged 100-mph chase with sheriff’s deputy

(ABC 6 News) – An Eyota man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday on charges of driving while impaired and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Ashley Durwin Underwood, 43, was arrested between 4 and 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, after an Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy allegedly chased him to Eyota at a high rate of speed.

According to court documents, the OCSO deputy allegedly saw Underwood driving at 80 mph along Highway 14 East at about 4:21 a.m. Friday.

The deputy reported that he activated his emergency lights and sirens on Highway 14 E, but Underwood allegedly did not pull over, and increased his speed to 100 mph, turning onto the highway 42 roundabout and passing vehicles that yielded to the deputy’s emergency lights.

According to court documents, the deputy caught up to Underwood as he pulled into a driveway in the 2700 block of Highway 42 SE, Eyota and allegedly threw his car keys out the window.

The deputy reported that Underwood admitted to seeing and hearing the deputy’s lights and siren, but said he didn’t stop because he had been drinking.

According to court records, the deputy saw an empty liquor bottle on the passenger seat of the car, smelled alcohol on Underwood, and seemed impaired when the deputy administered sobriety tests.

According to court documents, Underwood blew a 0.15 BAC at 6:46 a.m., two hours after his initial sighting by the sheriff’s deputy.

Underwood faces charges of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in Olmsted County Court.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.