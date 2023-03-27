Emergency crews respond to NW Rochester two-vehicle crash

(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester early Monday morning.

Multiple police cars and one ambulance were on scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 37th St. NW and 18th Ave. NW.

A black SUV and another vehicle were involved in a T-bone crash at the intersection with snarled traffic in both directions. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The crash was cleared up shortly after 8:00 a.m.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.