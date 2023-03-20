One arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Houston, Minn. man was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation after a three-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave. Monday evening.

Dylan Yocum, 24, faces a possible criminal vehicular operation charge, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. He was also arrested with an outstanding warrant from Wabasha County, according to PIO Tim Parkin.

According to the OCSO, Yocum was driving a Honda Accord southbound toward Rochester when he rear-ended a truck that had slowed in front of him.

The truck, near Broadway Avenue and Salley Ridge Lane NE, was pushed into the northbound lane and struck by another vehicle.

The 68-year-old man driving the truck was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extracted from his car, and was airlifted to Saint Marys Hospital with critical injuries.

Parkin said the OCSO had last heard that the man was entering surgery, but was expected to survive.

Responding officers claim they smelled a strong scent of marijuana on Yocum.

Yocum was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared following the crash. Afterward, he was transported to the Adult Detention Center.

Parkin said blood draw results that will indicate whether or not Yocum was driving while intoxicated are pending.

The northbound vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old Rochester woman with a 5-year-old passenger. Both were taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

