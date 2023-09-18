Drought in Albert Lea, city urges reduced outdoor water use

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea encourages residents to cut back on outdoor water use to sustain drinking water supplies.

The city recommends residents greatly reduce lawn watering, if not stopping altogether; postpone watering vehicles; water vegetation at night or in the morning to reduce evaporation. However, the city still encourages residents to water gardens and trees.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources the entire state is experiencing a drought, with some areas in more extreme conditions.

