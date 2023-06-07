DPS: Rise in 911 misdials taxes public safety resources

(ABC 6 News) – A 9-1-1 call can mean the difference between life and death. However, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, misdials are spiking across the state and it’s causing a strain on public resources.

The department says some 9-1-1 call-centers are seeing misdials go up by as much as 300-percent.

They add when these calls happen especially when the caller hangs up dispatchers and law enforcement are required to respond, tying up their ability to address real emergencies.

If you accidentally call 9-1-1, DPS says don’t hang up, instead tell the dispatcher the call was a mistake so they can end the call and move on without having to respond.