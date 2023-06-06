City council overrides Mayor Norton’s veto

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester city council voted 6 to 0 to override Mayor Kim Norton’s veto of a school gym pilot program.

It gives up to 50 thousand dollars to open school gyms to the public and encourage kids to be active.

The program will run from September through May.

Mayor Norton said she struck down the measure saying she wanted more community involvement and city staff to see which ways are best to use city money.

That included speaking with nonprofits to see if they can help kids stay active.

“You’re setting the stage for future CIAs for spending for someone’s favorite project and I just personally think that violates everything I stand for about how government should run,” Norton said.

“The pilot just is something to try. Right now, we have the community ed people available to be able to do this and they’ll run it and it’s either going to take off or we can get non-profits to do it and save some money,” Palmer said.

Councilmember Palmer says he got Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel’s input on the program.