Chester Woods Park open for outdoor aquatic activities

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Parks department announced that outdoor aquatic activities for the community at Chester Woods Park are open for the summer. Amenities include a public beach, boating, and kayak rentals.

Starting this season, visitors to Chester Woods Park can rent kayaks through the Rent.Fun app. Visitors will find kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets available in a locker. These kayaks are available from 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

To check out a kayak, visitors will download the Rent.Fun app. After enjoying their paddle, they will return the equipment to the locker.

The rental rate for the kayaks is $0.25 per minute.

Other watercraft rentals

Visitors can also rent canoes, paddle boats, paddle boards, and additional kayaks from the Chester Woods beach house. To rent watercraft, visitors much be at least 16 years old. Users must return the rented watercraft by 6 p.m.

Cash, check, or credit card are accepted for rental payment.

Rental rates:

$10/hour

$30/day

The Chester Woods boat launch is also available for use. Gasoline motors are prohibited.

Swimming beach

The Chester Woods Park swimming beach and beach house with showers will be open Memorial Day weekend on May 26, 2023, through Labor Day weekend, September 4, 2023.

Beach hours are:

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday – Thursday

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday

There is not a lifeguard on duty. Visitors are asked to swim only in designated areas.