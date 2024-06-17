Chester Woods Amphitheatre ribbon cutting cancelled

ABC 6 NEWS — Olmsted County is announcing that the planned ribbon cutting for the new amphitheater at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, MN has been cancelled.

According to a press release sent by the county, the cancellation is due to, “delays in project construction and landscaping caused by recent rain.”

As of now, there are no plans to reschedule the cutting. The county also mentioned in that press release that the planned grand opening of the amphitheater, taking place on Saturday, June 22, is currently still planned to take place.