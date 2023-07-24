Century and Sesquicentennial Farms in SE Minnesota honored

(ABC 6 News) – Century Farms and Sesquicentennial Farms were honored by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

Century farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and encompass 50 acres or more. This year, 89 farms were recognized. Since the program began back in 1976, over 11,000 Minnesota farms have earned this distinguished recognition.

The Sesquicentennial Farm designation is reserved for a rare and special group of farms that have remained in the same family for 150 years or more. To qualify, the farm must be at least 50 acres in size and actively involved in agricultural production. This year, 43 farms were recognized.

2023 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm Honors

Dodge County

Century Farm

Kasson – Aarsvold Acres (1923 – year of purchase)

Mantorville – LMC Farms (1896 – year of purchase)

Sesquicentennial Farm

Mantorville – Rich and Sue Olive (1873 – year of purchase)

Freeborn County

Century Farm

Albert Lea – Yost Farm (1923 – year of purchase)

Alden – Orville and Carol Ohm (1913 – year of purchase)

Oakland – The Miller Farm (1920 – year of purchase)

Oakland – W. Miller Farm (1920 – year of purchase)

Sesquicentennial Farm

Oakland – Miller Farms (1862 – year of purchase)

Fillmore County

Sesquicentennial Farm

Peterson – Benson Family Farm (1873 – year of purchase)

Peterson – Steven and Jody Highum (1873 – year of purchase)

Mower County

Century Farm

Adams – Jax Family Farm (1906 – year of purchase)

Wabasha County

Century Farm

Theilman – Drew and Rachel Wilson (1920 – year of purchase)

Sesquicentennial Farm

Kellogg – Mahoney-Irish Farm (1869 – year of purchase)

Goodhue County

Century Farm

Kenyon – Foss Farms (1912 – year of purchase)

Sesquicentennial Farm

Goodhue – Forsell Farm (1873 – year of purchase)

Goodhue – McNamara Farm (1861 – year of purchase)

Kenyon – Wille Legacy Farm – (1866 – year of purchase)

Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) said of the farms’ recognition, “Minnesotans are deeply proud of our rich agricultural history, and particularly the small family and individual operations that make up more than 85% of our farms. These distinguished Century and Sesquicentennial farms have endured countless challenges throughout the generations. They are amazing examples of the values that make our ag tradition great – values like hard work, perseverance, and dedication. My husband, Terry, and I both come from farm families, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional multi-generational farm families and wish them continued success and prosperity in the years and generations ahead!”