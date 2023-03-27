Byron man arrested after rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle rollover Saturday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy in Byron reported he saw 23-year-old Brandon Mathews driving at about 3:30 p.m. March 25.

The deputy had pulled Mathews over just days before, and knew his drivers license had been canceled for public safety, according to the OCSO.

The deputy drove after Mathews and allegedly turned onto 20th St. after him, only to find Mathews’ car had rolled off the roadway.

The deputy claimed he smelled alcohol and marijuana on Mathews, and arrested him on suspicion of DWI, reckless driving, and driving with a canceled license.

The deputy also alleged that Mathews had a stolen license plate in the vehicle.

Mayo clinic ambulance medically cleared Mathews at the scene and he was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.