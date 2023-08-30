Boys and Girls Club hosts back to school event

(ABC 6 News)- The Rochester Boys and Girls Club hosted The Dale Larson Family Day of Kindness & Sharing Back to School Event on Tuesday.

With the help of other local organizations, including Spectrum and Altra Federal Credit Union, they were able to provide students with free backpacks and school supplies.

They hope this will add to the kids’ success in school and reduce the worry of not having proper school supplies.

“Oh man, it’s tremendous, giving them the supplies they need so they can succeed in school. If they have the tools they need already they don’t have to add the anxiety of not having notebooks, pencils, colored pencils, journals, whatever it may be,” said Samuel Hawkins, the Director of Programs.

The Boys and Girls Club will be opening another location near Longfellow Elementary in September 2023.