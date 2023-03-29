Boy in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg

(ABC 6 News) – A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after getting stuck in a sand hole in Wabasha County.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 medial call was received around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening in rural Kellogg.

The caller stated that a boy was stuck in a sand hole covered by sand.

Law enforcement arrived and started life saving measures. The boy was transported to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is listed in serious condition.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wabasha Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Police Department and Mayo One.