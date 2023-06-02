A sweet gift on National Donut Day

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester bakery is teaming up with the Salvation Army to be extra sweet on national donut day.

Sweet House bakery set up its mobile canteen in southwest Rochester and handed out donuts to anyone who wanted a snack.

The bakery also donated an additional 150 donuts to ensure all clients of the salvation army’s day center could have a treat.

“So, the Salvation Army started this in 1938 I believe in Chicago as a way to remember the women who were out on the front lines of World War I making and delivering and passing out donuts to the American soldiers out there, so it is a cool way to remember them as we are just coming off the Memorial Day weekend.”> Salvation Army Community Engagement assistant said.

Sweet House Bakery said it was a great day to make people smile.