Albert Lea man wanted in Owatonna arrested in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Albert Lea man wanted in Owatonna for multiple charges including aggravated robbery and assault charges.

Delmer George Weiss Robbins, 29, was wanted on those charges in connection to a reported armed robbery in Owatonna on Monday, September 25th. Information was provided warning he could be armed and dangerous.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, Weiss Robbins was seen by a Deputy walking on the 100 block of North Monroe Avenue in Mason City. He resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody without injury. Mason City Police helped with the arrest.

Weiss Robbins was found with a replica firearm, methamphetamine, and marijuana. He was taken to Mercy One North Iowa for evaluation by Mason City Fire Medics but was later cleared and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

He is held in Cerro Gordo on the Steele County warrants. As well as a Blue Earthy County MN warrant for 3rd-degree burglary and theft, and a Worth County Iowa warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.

Weiss Robbins was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and interference with official acts.