Albert Lea hosts 3rd annual “Safety Day”

(ABC 6 News)- Albert Lea hosted their 3rd annual “Safety Day” on Tuesday to give the community a chance to connect with local organizations.

Several booths, demonstrations and activities were set up so children and people of all ages could learn about different types of safety. Some of these include food, water, bank and digital safety.

For some it was an opportunity for their kids to learn more about emergency situations in case there ever is one.

“It was really nice of the community to come together, especially for the kids, for the activities and just give them the knowledge. That way they’re not scared if there ever is an emergency,” said Rheanna Beighley, a local resident and parent.

One of the goals of the event is to make sure people know where to get help if they ever need it.