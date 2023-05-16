Albert Lea Community Theatre awards $1,000 scholarship to graduate
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) recently awarded the 2023 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Joey Maiden.
Maiden is a graduating Albert Lea High School senior and will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. She plans to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, to pursue a degree in music education and theatre.
Recent John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship winners:
- 2023 – Joey Maiden
- 2022 – Abigail Chalmers, Gretta Larson
- 2021 – Zsofi Eastvold, Isabel Wilson
- 2020 – Tierney Murtaugh
- 2019 – Grace Chalmers, Charley Fleek
- 2018 – Ian Olson
- 2017 – Samuel Ehrhardt
- 2016 – Samuel Ellis
- 2015 – Katelyn Hendrickson
- 2014 – Claire Ellis
- 2012 – Macy Ann Paul, Sergio Salgado
- 2011 – Kate Ellertson