Albert Lea Community Theatre awards $1,000 scholarship to graduate

By KAALTV
Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) recently awarded the 2023 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Joey Maiden.

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) recently awarded the 2023 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Joey Maiden.

Maiden is a graduating Albert Lea High School senior and will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. She plans to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, to pursue a degree in music education and theatre.

Recent John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship winners:

  • 2023 – Joey Maiden
  • 2022 – Abigail Chalmers, Gretta Larson
  • 2021 – Zsofi Eastvold, Isabel Wilson
  • 2020 – Tierney Murtaugh
  • 2019 – Grace Chalmers, Charley Fleek
  • 2018 – Ian Olson
  • 2017 – Samuel Ehrhardt
  • 2016 – Samuel Ellis
  • 2015 – Katelyn Hendrickson
  • 2014 – Claire Ellis
  • 2012 – Macy Ann Paul, Sergio Salgado
  • 2011 – Kate Ellertson