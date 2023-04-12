Albert Lea City Council approves first reading of taxicab ordinance

(ABC 6 News) – An ordinance that would add more security measures for taxi drivers was discussed by the Albert Lea city council.

“Current ordinance does not require a background check allowing nearly any person to obtain a license from the city,” city manager Ian Rigg said.

That may change as the council approved the first reading of a new taxicab ordinance.

This would add safety items like required background checks and look into the driver’s history.

In response to the proposed ordinance, an Albert Lea man has been in contact with city officials of starting up his taxi service.

To provide services to a city that’s in desperate need.

“I’ve heard nothing but great news from the city of Albert Lea and the people around town they just can’t wait,” Lea Taxi owner Donald Shuck said.

Shuck is expecting to be open for business next week.

The city will consider second readings in the coming weeks to allow people to give feedback.