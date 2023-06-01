A new era for UNRAVELED Escape Room at new location

(ABC 6 News) – Some of us love puzzles, riddles, games, or all of the above. That’s exactly what you can do at the UNRAVELED Escape Room in Rochester.

You might know the name but the company had to move locations because their old building was being demolished. With a new location needed, co-owners Jackie and Ryan Steiner are taking the opportunity to create a new beginning for UNRAVELED.

There will be four new escape rooms for people to work their way through. That includes 007 – Bond’s Betrayal, Superhero Showdown, King Tut’s Tomb, and RAGNAROK!

“We are on a completely new level here. So we’re doing things here that nobody’s ever done,” said Ryan, who is also the puzzle creator for UNRAVELED.

“It’s going to blow people away. So it’s really, really neat.”

King Tut’s Tomb will be ready to explore on Wednesday, June 7. The other rooms will be ready shortly after.

There needs to be at least 4 people to book a room. If you are interested in doing more than one escape room, you need to pay per room.

The new location is at 4925 W. Frontage Road in Rochester.