5th grade choir pays tribute to teacher’s husband

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, the 5th grade choir at Byron primary school paid tribute to their teacher’s husband after he passed away.

The students sang Elvis Presley’s ‘I Cant Help Falling In Love in with you.’

Before the annual 5th grade music concert, Music teacher Debra Anderson explained the song was important to her and her husband.

Here’s why, when her husband proposed, he hired a choir to sing the exact same song and then got down on one knee.