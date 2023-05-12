51st Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique show kicks off

(ABC 6 News) – If treasure hunting is a bit more your speed, the 51st Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Market kicked off Friday morning.

Gold Rush is the indoor-outdoor event held the second weekend of May and the third weekend of August, now covering the entire 52-acre fairgrounds.

This event has roughly 12-hundred vendors from all over the country in 9 buildings located within Graham Park at the Olmsted County fairgrounds.

Gold rush will run though Sunday. Admission is free, however unlimited parking is $10,