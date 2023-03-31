$50 million signed into law to prevent family homelessness

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Walz has signed two bills into law providing $50 million in funding for homelessness prevention and assistance and allowing wills to be completed electronically.

“Ensuring our children and families have access to safe and affordable housing is central to our commitment to making Minnesota the best state for kids to grow up,” said Governor Walz. “Housing is a basic need that every Minnesotan deserves, and this bill moves us closer to making sure this need is met for everyone in the state.”

“Affordable, stable housing is the foundation for Minnesotans’ health, safety, and growth,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “This investment provides direct assistance without delay to our neighbors experiencing homelessness and will help prevent homelessness before it happens. This is just the beginning of what we will accomplish this session to ensure every Minnesotan has a safe place to call home.”

Chapter 20, House File 1440 provides $50 million for the Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance program, which provides financial assistance and support services to people and households that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The bill also allows for qualified households to receive more than 24 months of direct rental assistance.

Chapter 21, House File 244, the Uniform Electronic Wills Act, allows wills to be completed electronically, instead of in writing.