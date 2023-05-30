125 Live to host ‘Celebrating the Minnesota Senior Spirit’ event

(ABC 6 News) – 125 Live is hosting “Celebrating the Minnesota Senior Spirit” on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the River Room at 125 Live Center for Active Adults.

“Celebrating the Minnesota Senior Spirit” is a free public event recognizing and celebrating the lives of three Minnesotans who continue to find joy and meaning in their lives while inspiring others to keep seeking new challenges well into their senior years.

Catherine Park (Artist and Yoga Master), Fred Woolman (Health and Fitness Coach), and Clarence Bischoff (Environmentalist and Activist), all over 80 years old, will be featured in video profile stories sharing their life experiences and current passions.

Video producer and 125 Live member Warren Harmon will premiere the videos. Catherine Park, Fred Woolman, and Clarence Bischoff will all participate in an interactive panel discussion moderated by KAAL-TV’s Ron Hanson following both screenings. This project was made possible by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. You won’t want to miss this inspirational event!

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 2 to 3:30 pm and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: 125 Live Center for Active Adults, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester, MN

No Registration is Required | Free and Open to the Public