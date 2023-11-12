1 dead and 3 others injured after fatal crash on bridge over Mississippi River in Dubuque

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash on the bridge over the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa, Saturday evening.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 5:45 p.m. on the US Highway 61 bridge connecting Iowa and Wisc.

An SUV was traveling north on the US 61 bridge when it struck a wheelbarrow in the travel portion of the inside lane. The occupants of the vehicle got out of their car to check the damage when they were struck by another vehicle.

According to ISP, one person was killed in the crash and three others were injured.

Two of the injured were transported to the Unity Point Health Finley Hospital while the other was airlifted to the University of Iowa Health Clinic.

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld by the ISP pending notifications to family members.

The crash remains under investigation.

The ISP was assisted by the Dubuque Police Dept., Fire and EMS, the Dubuque County Medical Examiner, Egelhof, and Siefert & Casper Funeral Home.