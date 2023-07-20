Thursdays Downtown entertainment lineup for July 20
(ABC 6 News) – The weekly summer staple, Thursdays Downtown, returns on July 20 for another day of fun.
The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on 1st Ave. SW, 3rd St. SW and Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
The event combines arts, music, food, and a vendor market into one free community-uniting, block-party-style event!
July 20 Entertainment
1st Ave Stage
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Cassandra Peltier
- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – O’Rion and the Cosmonauts
- 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Push and Turn
Peace Plaza Stage
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Amy Abts
- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Kale Band
- 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Feufollet
