Thursdays Downtown entertainment lineup for July 13

(ABC 6 News) – The weekly summer staple, Thursdays Downtown, returns on July 13 for another day of fun.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on 1st Ave. SW, 3rd St. SW and Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

The event combines arts, music, food, and a vendor market into one free community-uniting, block-party-style event!

July 13 Entertainment

1st Ave Stage

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – James Gray

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Jeremy Jewell and the Co-Dependents

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Soul Train

Peace Plaza Stage

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Clay Fulton

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Mark Cameron Band

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Black Dog Road

For more information about Thursdays Downtown, CLICK HERE.