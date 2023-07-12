Thursdays Downtown entertainment lineup for July 13
(ABC 6 News) – The weekly summer staple, Thursdays Downtown, returns on July 13 for another day of fun.
The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on 1st Ave. SW, 3rd St. SW and Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
The event combines arts, music, food, and a vendor market into one free community-uniting, block-party-style event!
July 13 Entertainment
1st Ave Stage
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – James Gray
- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Jeremy Jewell and the Co-Dependents
- 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Soul Train
Peace Plaza Stage
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Clay Fulton
- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Mark Cameron Band
- 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Black Dog Road
