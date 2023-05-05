Three Iowa horses to participate in Kentucky Derby

(ABC 6 News) – Three horses from Iowa will be participating in this Saturday’s 149th Kentucky Derby.

According to ABC affiliate WOI-TV in Des Moines, Albaugh Family Stables in Ankeny, Iowa will have horses – Angel of Empire, Jace’s Road and Cyclone Mischief – all take part in the race.

Depending on what sports book you look at, Angel of Empire is a consensus top five favorite to win the race with Jace’s Road being a top 10 favorite. Angel of Empire won the 2023 Arkansas Derby on Apr. 1.

There are roughly 20,000 American thoroughbred racehorses born each year in America. The odds of having one horse make the derby is .001 percent.

With three horses in the race, Albaugh Family Stables owners Jason Loutsch and Dennis Albaugh have their sights set on a win.

“I hope I get to experience it,” Albaugh said. “That’s definitely on my bucket list to try to win that someday.”

On Saturday, Albaugh and Loutsch get to see if that dream comes true.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to start at 5:57 p.m. Saturday.