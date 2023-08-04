The Hormel Institute celebrates summer interns

(ABC 6 News) – The start of August is the slow start to summer coming to a close.

It also means the end of the summer undergraduate research at Austin’s Hormel Institute. Sixteen interns are being celebrated for their hard work over the last 10 weeks. This isn’t your normal “go on a coffee run” type of internship. They received hands on experience in the lab focusing on cancer research.

Interns come from all over the country including SPAM Town itself. Austin’s Molly Garry will be junior nursing student at the College of St. Benedict near St. Cloud. Her project looks at bone marrow and use a machine that separates different types of cells.

“It makes me feel really proud to be a part of this community. And then when everyone asks if I’m from Austin. Then I’m like yep, I’m from Austin I get to say that,” said Garry.

After a brief ceremony and panel discussion interns did their poster presentations of their research.