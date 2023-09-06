The future of healthcare in Albert Lea: Healthcare Coalition remains optimistic amid MercyOne departure

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition held a meeting to reassure the community after MercyOne announced it’s closing its clinic in Albert lea in a matter of months.

The coalition worked to bring MercyOne to town just two years ago.

Even though this may seem like a setback, a lot of people feel optimistic that they’ll move past this.

“It was tough when they dropped the bomb on us last week,” president of Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition Brad Arends said.

Over a hundred people showed up to the meeting to listen in on possible solutions.

Time is ticking though, MercyOne will pull their services out by the end of the year, but the healthcare coalition said this isn’t the worst-case scenario.

“We have assets, we have people,” Arends said.

They’ll lose mercy one but at the same time will retain the 64 thousand square foot building for when a new healthcare provider decides to take over.

They also still have $520,000 the community donated to help out with any expenses.

“We’re not at square one, we were at square one back in 2019, we had nothing but a citizen’s action group, we were a voice,” Arends said.

Over 5,100 people are under MercyOne in Albert Lea will be able to receive care up until the end of the year.

William Buege Is a retired physician and this was a meeting he didn’t want to miss.

Him along with many are feeling good about the future of healthcare in Albert Lea and shared what he would like to see.

“We hope to get an urgent care center started, and some more imaging here in Albert Lea, more services in Albert Lea so people don’t need to go out of town.”

If a new healthcare provider isn’t readily available, people under MercyOne will have to go to Northwood and Mason City for primary care.

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition said they’ve been in contact with a few organizations that are interested in coming in to take over and they interviewed one so far.

They also have doctors that want to practice in Albert Lea and their number one goal is to bring healthcare back to the community.