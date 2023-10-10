Teen hit deer, then sideswiped by semi in Cerro Gordo County; semi driver not located

(ABC 6 News) – A teen suffered minor injuries after hitting a deer and being sideswiped by a semi in northern Iowa on Monday night.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:10 p.m. on Interstate 35, just north of mile marker 184.

Gracie Stoks, 19 of Lino Lakes, Minn., was heading south on I-35 when she struck a deer that walked into the road, totaling her vehicle.

According to a press release, Stoks’ disabled vehicle was still partially in the road when a semi tractor with an attached trailer sideswiped her vehicle, causing minimal damage.

The semi tractor did not stop when it hit the teen’s car and was unable to be located by law enforcement.

Stoks was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol, Swaledale Fire Dept., Mason City Fire EMS and R&R Towing also assisted at the scene.