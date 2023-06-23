Taylor Swift makes surprise donation to Rochester food bank

(ABC 6 News) – Taylor Swift is joining the fight to feed the hungry in Minnesota.

The pop superstar made a “generous donation” to the Channel One Regional Food Bank today, ahead of her Eras Tour in Minneapolis this weekend. The donation comes at a time when the food bank set a record for pounds of food delivered in May.

Channel One’s Director of Development and Communications, Jessica Sund was surprised Swift chose to donate to them. But they were aware a donation could be coming since Swift’s team has been reaching out to food banks in every state the popstar visits.

“We got a call kind of out of the blue,” Sund said. “I think it shows how much she really cares about what these people are experiencing throughout the states she visits.”

Sund calls Swift’s decision to donate to food banks a smart one because food banks typically serve more people in more counties. Channel One alone serves 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stretching the donation to thousands of people outside of Med City.

Due to inflation and Covid-19 benefits ending, Sund explained that today people in our communities are struggling to put food on the table.

“People who use to have snap benefits to supplement their budget and be able to afford food for their families have had all of that taken away,” Sund said. “They have nothing left and it’s affecting a lot of our working families.”

In May, Channel One delivered over one million pounds of food, a record for the nonprofit. Additionally, Sunds says over seven thousand people made food shelf visits in Rochester alone.

“We’re having to spend a lot more money on food,” Sund said. “And with donations like this, we can buy the things people really need.

“I think it’s fantastic she (Swift) is doing this and we are really excited she chose to contribute to hunger relief in southern Minnesota.”

Channel One would not disclose how much Swift donated.

If you would like to make a donation to Channel One Regional Food Bank or if you are in need of assistance you can visit their website here