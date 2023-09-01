Talegate brings the state fair to seniors in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Volunteers at the America national services are coming together to bring the state fair to seniors in southeast Minnesota.

They’re holding a “Talegate Experience”, at the Rochester Homestead.

The event is offered music, fun and games to seniors at the care center.

It’s not only aiming to entertain seniors, but to remove the stigma around aging.

“i think there is kind of a sterotype of what older adults can and cant do i think if people really get out and interact with them listen to their stories see who they are you walk away feeling better about yourself,” said Talegate founder Jack York.

Talegate also aims to tell the story of seniors across the country.

The team travels coast to coast pulling their 42-foot Talegate recording studio to capture these magnificent life stories.