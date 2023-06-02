Summer Playlist returns to Rochester Public Library

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Library (RPL) invites kids, teens, and adults to read, connect, relax, explore and find joy this summer!

Summer Playlist, an all-ages reading and adventure program, returns to the RPL this year.

“This year Summer Playlist is focused on taking time to experience the season, prioritizing self-care, and exploring nature, books, or hobbies,” says Heather Acerro, Head of Youth Services at RPL. “We hope that participants will put themselves first and design the program that best meets their needs – whether that is learning something new or enjoying a favorite activity.”

Participants can find activity logs in six languages from now through Aug. 31 at the following locations:

Downtown building, anytime the library is open (Monday-Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday-Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

At the BookBike and ArtCart

At the Bookmobile

At the new BookBox at Fire station 4 (1875 41 st Street NW)

On the Library's website

Those who complete this year’s program will receive a Summer Playlist bookbag and have an opportunity to share their completed logs in a community art display and printed 2023 Summer Playlist book.

For more information about Summer Playlist, CLICK HERE.