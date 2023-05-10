Students could face higher tuition rates at Iowa universities

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Regents will consider a proposal later this week to raise tuition rates at Iowa’s three public universities for the 2023-2024 academic year.

For resident undergraduate students, tuition would increase by an average of $305 for those attending the University of Iowa with an annual cost of $9,106, a $304 increase for Iowa State University students with an annual cost of $8,982 and an increase of $285 for University of Northern Iowa students with an annual cost of $8,396.

Meanwhile, for nonresidents, tuition would increase by 1.0% or $305 more for University of Iowa out-of-state students with an annual cost of $30,979, an increase of 4.0% or $1,006 more for Iowa State University out-of-state students with an annual cost of $26,168 and a 3.5% increase or $675 more for University of Northern Iowa out-of-state students with an annual cost of $19,940.

The Board asked lawmakers for a $32 million increase in general education funds last year, citing inflation and labor shortages. Instead, the state legislature offered no “general university” funding increase for the 2024 budget year.

However, the legislature did allow certain programs at the universities to get more funding. A total of $7.1 million will go to the College of Nursing at SUI ($2.8 million), STEM workforce initiatives at Iowa State ($2.8 million), and teacher student recruitment efforts at the University of Northern Iowa ($1.5 million).

The universities also propose varying tuition rates for graduate and professional students as well as differential rates for certain programs.

Final action is scheduled on the proposed rates for the June 2023 Board meeting.