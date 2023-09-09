String of suspicious fires Friday night being investigated; one deemed intentional

(ABC 6 News) – Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, are investigating a string of suspicious fires.

Officials with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office say one of these fires happened at an abandoned property in Mazeppa around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

While no additional details are being released at this time, the state fire marshal indicated that the fire in Mazeppa was intentionally set. However, there are no suspects at this time, according to GCSO.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will release more information as it becomes available to us.