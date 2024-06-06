15-hour standoff in Minneapolis metro ends with suspect shooting self, then surrendering

(KSTP) – Police say a multi-hour standoff in Corcoran has ended with one person in custody, adding restrictions on movement in the area have been lifted.

Officers from Corcoran responded to a “help unknown problem” at 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday on the 9200 block of Cherry Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person was armed and barricaded inside a building and had a hostage.

After what police say were several hours of negotiations, the hostage was eventually released. However, the suspect eventually stopped communicating with police.

Credit: KSTP Chopper 5

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police say the suspect came out of the building with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was then taken to North memorial Medical Center after being treated at the scene.

No details about the suspect and hostage have been released as of Thursday morning.

Police say the public isn’t in any danger.

KSTP’s Chopper 5 captured several law enforcement vehicles, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, close to and at the scene in the area of Cherry Lane and Mystique Drive on Wednesday.

Credit: KSTP Chopper 5

Chopper 5 also captured footage of a staging area in the parking lot of a nearby church.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 6 News for updates as they are available.