Spooky Sculpture to speak at MacNider Art Museum

On Oct. 28, artist Scott Reibsamen will give a free-to-attend artist talk discussing the history of Halloween masks and how he creates his macabre masks at the MacNider Art Museum.

Reibsamen creates and sells “haunt and horror” latex masks, props and additional merchandise for Coffin Crew Masks, an online store based in Mason City, Iowa.

During his talk, Reibsamen plans to teach audience members his creative process so they can learn to make latex masks themselves.

The event will starts runs from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, will be free to attend with seating available on a first come, first served basis.