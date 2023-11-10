Southland Robotics celebrates 10 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 NEWS) – On Saturday, Southland Robotics in Adams will celebrate 10 years of their program in a big way.

46 VEX Robotics Teams from around the state will battle it out on rebel turf to see who built the best robot.

Southland has host their annual tournament for the past five years, but, of course, this year is special.

“It feels amazing to be able to celebrate 10 years. It’s gone really fast. To know that all the hard work we’ve put in in the beginning is just steamrolling now and continuing to grow. We look forward to continuing to graduate our seniors out of the program and into those STEM fields that we so desperately need,” Paula Mortenson, VEX VRC Robotics Coach at the Southland School District said.

For the students in the program, they love having the chance to make something from scratch.

At the end of the day, they say, the process of building a robot is rewarding.

“If one of us has a problem, we always help each other. We’re like a family, it’s really fun,” said Micah Johnson, a junior at Southland.

Back in April, the rebels competed in a world championship.