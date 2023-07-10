Southeast Minnesota state highway sealing project begins Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists should plan for extra travel time over the next several weeks on various southeast Minnesota state highways as crews begin sealing work.

Work is expected on state highways in Fillmore, Olmsted, Rice, Wabasha and Freeborn Counties.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MN DOT) said crews will be working Monday through Saturday until at least early August, weather permitting, on the sealing project.

Sealing work will take place in both directions of the roadway, reducing traffic to one lane using flagging operations and a pilot car for traffic control.

Highways scheduled for sealing are below:

Highway 52 from Harmony to Preston

Highway 52 from Chatfield to Interstate 90 (Marion)

Highway 63 at the roundabout (Northeast Rochester)

Highway 139 from the Iowa/Minnesota Border to Harmony

Highway 60 from Faribault to Kenyon

Highway 60 from Zumbro Falls to Wabasha

Highway 251 from Clarks Grove to Highway 218

Highway 16 from Interstate 90 (Dexter) to Spring Valley

Delays should be minimal through the work zone.

The goal of the project is to help extend state roadways’ life expectancy, according to MN DOT.