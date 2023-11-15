‘Sing a Song of the Holidays’ at Mayowood this season

Tis the season and one way to celebrate is with Christmas at Mayowood. The home of Dr. Charlie Mayor, the Co-Founder of Mayo Clinic. The holiday tradition has been going on for 50 years and this year, the theme is 'Sing a Song of the Holidays.' Every room is decorated after a different Christmas song like 'You're a mean one Mr. Grinch,' 'Santa Baby,' and 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.'

The holiday tradition has been going on for 50 years and this year, the theme is ‘Sing a Song of the Holidays.’ Every room is decorated after a different Christmas song like ‘You’re a mean one Mr. Grinch,’ ‘Santa Baby,’ and ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.’

“It draws a lot of guests to the house cause a lot of people like coming to the house during Christmas time. We get a lot of repeat visitors, we get big bus tours coming in. People are always asking ‘When’s Christmas?’ ‘When’s Christmas?’ So it’s one of these things we want to keep going with because it’s been successful in the past and a lot of people have a lot of fond memories of visiting at Christmas time,” said Dan Nowakowski, the Mayowood Historic Site Manager at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Decorating starts around Halloween. Chuck Potter, Director of Historic Properties at Mayo Clinic got to decorate some of the rooms this year including the ‘Winter Wonderland’ room.

“Trying to come up with something different every year and to do a different look every single year. This year was easy because when we decided to do Christmas songs, I decided to do ‘Winter Wonderland.’ I knew I had a lot of white and silver to work with so that’s why I chose this theme,” said Potter.

Planning for the next year starts in January so decorators can buy holiday decorations that might be on sale. Nowakowski would not give a hint as to what next year’s theme might be.

Holiday tours run through December 17th and are $25 a person. You can do walk-in tours but it’s recommended you book ahead.